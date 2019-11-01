Home
Roma ORGAN

Roma ORGAN Notice
ORGAN Roma of Bulli



Passed away peacefully at Wollongong Hospital on 29 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Dearly loved mother of Denise (dec), Michael, Terrence (dec). Much loved Big Nan of her grandchildren and their families. Roma will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.



Aged 89 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roma's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019
