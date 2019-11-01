|
|
ORGAN Roma of Bulli
Passed away peacefully at Wollongong Hospital on 29 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Dearly loved mother of Denise (dec), Michael, Terrence (dec). Much loved Big Nan of her grandchildren and their families. Roma will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.
Aged 89 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roma's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 4 November 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2019