Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Roko VIDOVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roko VIDOVIC

Add a Memory
Roko VIDOVIC Notice
VIDOVIC Roko of Corrimal

formerly of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 12 September 2019. Roko will be sadly missed by his many dear friends.



Aged 89 Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roko's graveside service to be held at Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange on Septemeber 17, 2019 at 10am.



Many thanks to the staff at the Illawarra Diggers Aged and Community Care Corrimal for taking great care of Roko over his many years there.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roko's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.