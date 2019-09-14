|
|
VIDOVIC Roko of Corrimal
formerly of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 12 September 2019. Roko will be sadly missed by his many dear friends.
Aged 89 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Roko's graveside service to be held at Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange on Septemeber 17, 2019 at 10am.
Many thanks to the staff at the Illawarra Diggers Aged and Community Care Corrimal for taking great care of Roko over his many years there.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019