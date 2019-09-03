Home
VANDENBERG Roelofina â€˜Fina' Maria Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alex. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Maryke and Mick, Corrie (dec), Aleida and Rick, Casey and Liz, Ron (dec), Ria and Mark, Johanna and Steve, Paul (dec). Much loved grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Fina will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the Netherlands.



Fina's family wish to thank the staff at Boronia Gerringong for all the love and care shown to Fina.



Aged 88 Years

Always loved and forever missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fina's funeral service to be held in the chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday September 6, 2019 at 10am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road,Shellharbour.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Dementia Australia would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 3, 2019
