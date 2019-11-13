Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Rodwell HURST

Rodwell HURST Notice
HURST Rodwell of Diggers Aged Care

formerly of Tarrawanna



Passed away on Thursday, 7 November 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elaine. Loved father and father in law of Kerry and Sue, Debbie and Mitch. Dear Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Rod will be deeply missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 Years

Following the Rabbitohs Road



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rod's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 15 November 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019
