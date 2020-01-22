|
JAMIESON Rod Passed away on Monday, 20 January 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father in law of Dale, Renee, Monica and Beko, Adele. Adored 'Gagads' of Samuel and Selina. Rod will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends
Aged 68Years
Absent from the body
Present with the Lord
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rodney's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 24 January 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020