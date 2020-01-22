Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Rod JAMIESON

Rod JAMIESON Notice
JAMIESON Rod Passed away on Monday, 20 January 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father in law of Dale, Renee, Monica and Beko, Adele. Adored 'Gagads' of Samuel and Selina. Rod will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends



Aged 68Years

Absent from the body

Present with the Lord



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rodney's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 24 January 2020 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020
