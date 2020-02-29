Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens
Berkeley Road
Unanderra
View Map
Robyn SHEPHERD Notice
SHEPHERD Robyn of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 26 February 2020. Adored mother and mother in law of Craig and Julie. Cherished Nana of Zachary. Treasured cousin of Marilyn. Robyn will be remembered with love and affection by her loving family and friends.



Aged 71 years

Precious memories we will

hold in our hearts forever.

Now at peace.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Robyn's funeral service to be held at the Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
