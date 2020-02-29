|
|
SHEPHERD Robyn of Dapto
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 26 February 2020. Adored mother and mother in law of Craig and Julie. Cherished Nana of Zachary. Treasured cousin of Marilyn. Robyn will be remembered with love and affection by her loving family and friends.
Aged 71 years
Precious memories we will
hold in our hearts forever.
Now at peace.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Robyn's funeral service to be held at the Main Chapel Wollongong City Memorial Gardens, Berkeley Road Unanderra on Friday, 6 March 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020