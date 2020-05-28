|
ALLAN (Hunt) Robyn Patricia Late of Dapto.
Robyn passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Monday, 25th May 2020. Loving and adored wife of Bob. Loving daughter of Gwen & Les (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sandra & Mark, Sharon & Ross, Sherri & Kane and Greg & Kat. The best Gran 'ever' of Chad, Cara, Ebony, Kailey, Nikolas, Jack, Rhys, Mia and Jesse. Robyn will be sadly missed by all of her extended family and dear friends.
Aged 71 Years.
'Forever in our hearts and our memories of you will be treasured forever'
A private Family Funeral Service to celebrate Robyn's life will be held on Friday, 29th May 2020 at 10am. The service will be live streamed and you are welcome to view using the following link:
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 28, 2020