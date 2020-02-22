|
CARNEY Robyn of Bellambi
Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, 21 February 2020. Beloved wife of Arthur (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Shane and Lenora, Melissa and John. Loving Nan of her grandchildren Joshua, Izabella (dec), Lachlan, Daniel, Sammy. Loved sister and sister in law of John and Bev, Michael, Vicki and Graeme. Robyn will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 71 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Robyn's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 28 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020