TREGONING Robert "Bob" of Dapto
Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Adored father and father-in-law of Kim, Melissa, Karen & Matt. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Heather, Amelia, Emmanuel, Livinia and Isaac. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 82 Years
Now In God's Care
Relatives and friends of Bob are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Wednesday February 26, 2020 commencing at 10am, to be followed by a Burial.
In lieu of flowers, a monetary box will be provided at the Chapel door.
