Home
Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert TREGONING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" TREGONING


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Robert "Bob" TREGONING Notice
TREGONING Robert "Bob" of Dapto



Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Adored father and father-in-law of Kim, Melissa, Karen & Matt. Cherished grandfather of Emily, Heather, Amelia, Emmanuel, Livinia and Isaac. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 82 Years

Now In God's Care



Relatives and friends of Bob are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Wednesday February 26, 2020 commencing at 10am, to be followed by a Burial.



In lieu of flowers, a monetary box will be provided at the Chapel door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -