Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
ROBERT "Bobby" SMITHIES


1948 - 2019
ROBERT "Bobby" SMITHIES Notice
ROBERT SMITHIES "Bobby" 26.02.1948 - 05.11.2019

Life of the party, great mate, give ya the shirt off his back, humble low fuss man, passed away on Melbourne Cup Day surrounded by his children. Loved Father of Andy, Tracy, Sarah and their partners Sandra and Terry. Proud Poppy Bob of Tayla, Brylee, Myah, Braxton and Step Pop of James and Sarah.



Aged 71 Years

Now At Peace

'Cheers To Bobby'



Family and friends of Bobby are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday November 12th, 2019 commencing at 10am.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation

to Causes Close To Bob's Heart, a box will

be located at the Chapel for this purpose.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
