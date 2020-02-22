Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St John Vianney's Catholic Church
Princes Highway Fairy Meadow
Robert "Bert" SMITH

Robert "Bert" SMITH Notice
SMITH Robert 'Bert' of Figtree



Taken from us suddenly on Monday, 17 February 2020. Beloved husband of Vicky. Dearly adored father and father in law of Emily and Steve, Carly and Mark, Lyndsey and David. Loving Poppy to Billie, Jack, Charlotte, Darcy, and Lucy. Loved brother of Phil and brother in law of Neil and Donna. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 70 years

Our memories of you will

be treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bert's funeral service to be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Monday, 24 February 2020 at 10.30am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
