SMITH Robert 'Bert' of Figtree
Taken from us suddenly on Monday, 17 February 2020. Beloved husband of Vicky. Dearly adored father and father in law of Emily and Steve, Carly and Mark, Lyndsey and David. Loving Poppy to Billie, Jack, Charlotte, Darcy, and Lucy. Loved brother of Phil and brother in law of Neil and Donna. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 70 years
Our memories of you will
be treasured forever
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bert's funeral service to be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway Fairy Meadow on Monday, 24 February 2020 at 10.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020