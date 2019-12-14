|
SMITH Robert "John" of Corrimal
Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Marlene. Father, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and cousin to many. John will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 Years
'You Are Now At The Winning Post'
Relatives and friends of John are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday December 17, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the Service, the funeral will proceed to Wollongong (Kembla Grange) Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019