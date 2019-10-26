Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Robert John "Bob" TUCKER


1924 - 2019
Robert John "Bob" TUCKER Notice
TUCKER Robert "Bob" John of Brownsville



Died 21st of October 2019. Loving husband of Beatrice. Father & father-in-law to Linda, Pat, Allan & Diane. Loving Grandpa of his grandchildren & great grandchildren.



Aged 95 Years



Relatives and friends of Bob are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 28 October, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. At the conclusion of the Service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kananhooka for Burial.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019
