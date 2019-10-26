|
|
TUCKER Robert "Bob" John of Brownsville
Died 21st of October 2019. Loving husband of Beatrice. Father & father-in-law to Linda, Pat, Allan & Diane. Loving Grandpa of his grandchildren & great grandchildren.
Aged 95 Years
Relatives and friends of Bob are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 28 October, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. At the conclusion of the Service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kananhooka for Burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 26, 2019