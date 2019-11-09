|
CHARLTON Robert John Passed away peacefully on 4th November, 2019. Late of Shell Cove. Loving Husband of Sally. Admired Dad of Kailee, Jack and Stacey. Rob will be sadly missed by his parents John & Pam, his siblings and extended family.
Aged 50 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Rob are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 11th November, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. Donations are invited to the Palliative Care and Wollongong Hospital Cancer Care Centre. A donation box will be at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019