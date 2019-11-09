Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole
634 Northcliffe Drive
View Map
Robert John CHARLTON


1969 - 2019
Robert John CHARLTON Notice
CHARLTON Robert John Passed away peacefully on 4th November, 2019. Late of Shell Cove. Loving Husband of Sally. Admired Dad of Kailee, Jack and Stacey. Rob will be sadly missed by his parents John & Pam, his siblings and extended family.



Aged 50 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Rob are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 11th November, 2019 commencing at 9:30am. Donations are invited to the Palliative Care and Wollongong Hospital Cancer Care Centre. A donation box will be at the Chapel door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
