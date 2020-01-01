Home
Robert James BAIRD

Robert James BAIRD Notice
BAIRD Robert James Passed away on the 25th Of December 2019. Aged 77 Years. Beloved partner and friend of Carol for 40 years. Will be sadly missed by his extended family Kim, Allan (deceased), Jason, Reg, Nathan and their families. Adored Pop of Natalie, Richard, Jamie, Ashley and their children. Always loved and forever missed. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rob's service to be held at Kanahooka Crematorium on Friday the 3rd of January 2020 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 1, 2020
