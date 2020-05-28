|
|
LEISHMAN, ROBERT IAN 'DOC' of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen, Michael and Leah. Adored Da of Will and Drew. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gil and Kim, Beth and Lance, Rhondda and Kevin (dec). Dear son-in-law of Doreen. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
A private family service will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at 2pm. Family and friends are welcome to view the service via a weblink available at www.funeralannouncement.com.au
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 28 to May 30, 2020