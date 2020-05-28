Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT LEISHMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT IAN "DOC" LEISHMAN

Add a Memory
ROBERT IAN "DOC" LEISHMAN Notice
LEISHMAN, ROBERT IAN 'DOC' of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday May 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Helen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen, Michael and Leah. Adored Da of Will and Drew. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Gil and Kim, Beth and Lance, Rhondda and Kevin (dec). Dear son-in-law of Doreen. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



A private family service will be held on Friday May 29, 2020 at 2pm. Family and friends are welcome to view the service via a weblink available at www.funeralannouncement.com.au



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 28 to May 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -