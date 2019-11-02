|
MCCLUSKEY Robert Henry 'Bob' of Towradgi
[[PONMRM000169]]
Passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019. Loving husband of the late Dulcie. Loved father of Lynette, Bruce and Kerrie. Much loved Grandfather to Keith, Carl, Kim, Lisa and their families. Loved GG to his great grandchildren. Beloved brother to Nell.
Aged 93 years
Peace at last
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 6 November 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019