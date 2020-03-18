|
|
MCCULLOCH Robert Harold (Bob) of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 16 March 2020. Beloved husband of Maree. Dearly loved father and father in law of Robert and Debbie, Paul and Jenny, Peter and Andonia. Loving Grand Bob of Anthony, Peter, Daniel, Alexandra, Elise, Benjamin and their partners, and great grandchildren Samantha and Phoebe. Loved brother and brother in law of Joy and Jack (both dec), John and Therese (both dec), Jan and Jim, Yvonne and John. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many friends.
Aged 87 years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 20 March 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020