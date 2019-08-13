Home
Robert Donald "Bob" WILSON

Robert Donald "Bob" WILSON Notice
WILSON Robert Donald 'Bob' of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully on the 12 August 2019. Beloved husband of Paulene. Dearly loved father of Tracey. Step father of Jennifer, Graeme and Joanne. Great mate of Sergio. Much loved pop of his grandchildren Jade and Khaleel, Tamara, Tristan and Bek, Tahlee, Sharnee. Poppy of his great grand children Sierra, Zane, Selina, Camila. Loved uncle of Anne. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.



Aged 83 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday August 16, 2019 at 2pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 13, 2019
