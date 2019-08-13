|
|
WILSON Robert Donald 'Bob' of Wollongong
Passed away peacefully on the 12 August 2019. Beloved husband of Paulene. Dearly loved father of Tracey. Step father of Jennifer, Graeme and Joanne. Great mate of Sergio. Much loved pop of his grandchildren Jade and Khaleel, Tamara, Tristan and Bek, Tahlee, Sharnee. Poppy of his great grand children Sierra, Zane, Selina, Camila. Loved uncle of Anne. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Scotland.
Aged 83 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Friday August 16, 2019 at 2pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 13, 2019