H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
DODD Robert â€˜Bob' of Wollongong



Passed away after a short illness on September 29, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jan. Dearly loved father of Rebecca. Loved brother and brother in law of Coral and Noel, Richard and Janice, Ray and Marie.



Aged 80Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Robert to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday October 25, 2019 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019
