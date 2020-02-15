|
ROGERS Robert Charles (Bob) of Scarborough
Passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Dearly loved father and father in law of Susan, Allan and Julie, Peter. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Bob will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Bob's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at 2pm.
By request NO flowers
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020