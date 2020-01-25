Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Robert Cecil AXAM


1962 - 2020
Robert Cecil AXAM Notice
AXAM Robert Cecil Born 19/7/1962



Dearly loved son of Joy & Robert. Loved brother of Craig and Wendy. Loved father of Brooke and Matthew.



Goodbye Sunshine! Aye Aye Captain

Aged 58 Years



Relatives and friends of Rob are invited to a Celebration of His Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 29th January, 2020 commencing at 12pm. In Lieu of flowers donations are invited to The Wollongong Hospital Palliative Care Unit, a box will be provided on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020
