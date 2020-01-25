|
|
AXAM Robert Cecil Born 19/7/1962
Dearly loved son of Joy & Robert. Loved brother of Craig and Wendy. Loved father of Brooke and Matthew.
Goodbye Sunshine! Aye Aye Captain
Aged 58 Years
Relatives and friends of Rob are invited to a Celebration of His Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 29th January, 2020 commencing at 12pm. In Lieu of flowers donations are invited to The Wollongong Hospital Palliative Care Unit, a box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 25, 2020