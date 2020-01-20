|
|
GLOVER (Dood) Robert Bruce Passed away peacefully on 13th January, 2020. Loving father of Craig, Michelle and Dooreen. Adored Pop of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters and extended family.
Aged 79 Years
Gone Punting
Relatives and friends of Robert are invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 21st January, 2020 commencing at 9:30am. Donations are invited to Palliative Care Wollongong Hospital.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 20, 2020