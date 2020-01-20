Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Robert Bruce GLOVER


1940 - 2020
Robert Bruce GLOVER Notice
GLOVER (Dood) Robert Bruce Passed away peacefully on 13th January, 2020. Loving father of Craig, Michelle and Dooreen. Adored Pop of his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his brothers and sisters and extended family.



Aged 79 Years

Gone Punting



Relatives and friends of Robert are invited to attend a Celebration of his life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole Funerals, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 21st January, 2020 commencing at 9:30am. Donations are invited to Palliative Care Wollongong Hospital.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 20, 2020
