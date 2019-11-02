Home
BROADHURST Robert Murray of Corrimal Passed away on October 28, 2019. Beloved uncle to his many nephews and nieces. Cherished brother of Timothy, Peter, Ken, Michael, Alipate, Dawn (dec), Laiwah and Fiona. Much loved brother-in-law, nephew and friend. Treasured son of Kenneth (dec) & Elesi. Robert will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends. Aged 33 Years Sleeping Peacefully Relatives and friends of Robert are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Monday November 11, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
