WEAVER Rita of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully with her 3 children at her side on Friday December 20, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Paddy. Beloved mother and mother in law of Karen and Geoff, Nicola and Phil, Martin and Diane. Dear Nanna of her 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Michael Johnson. Rita will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in Our Hearts
Resting Peacefully with Paddy
A Private Service Has Been Held
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019