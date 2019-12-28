Home
Services
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita WEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita WEAVER

Add a Memory
Rita WEAVER Notice
WEAVER Rita of Balgownie



Passed away peacefully with her 3 children at her side on Friday December 20, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Paddy. Beloved mother and mother in law of Karen and Geoff, Nicola and Phil, Martin and Diane. Dear Nanna of her 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Michael Johnson. Rita will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in Our Hearts

Resting Peacefully with Paddy



A Private Service Has Been Held



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -