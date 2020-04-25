Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Rita STOCKS

Rita STOCKS Notice
STOCKS Rita Aged 91



It is with sadness that we said goodbye to our loved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother on 21 April 2020.



Those we love don't go away,

they walk beside us every day.

Reunited with Vic, Daryl and Stephen



A special thank you to the carers, nurses, volunteers, Mark and Kerrie at HammondCare Horsley, especially the Whiteley and Boyd cottages. The care, compassion and kindness you gave to mum was beyond belief. Thank you



A private service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
