CROSS, Rita Gerarda Adriana - 29th October 2019. Late of Bombala, formerly of Wollongong. Dearly loved wife of Emrys (Robert). Mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Trish. Cherished Oma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sadly missed. Aged 68 years. 'Always In Our Hearts' Rita's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service commencing at 11.00am, Wednesday, 6th November 2019 at Craig's Hill Crematorium Chapel, 63 Middle Arm Road, Goulburn. R. J. SIDNEY CRAIG FUNERAL DIRECTORS AFDA (NSW) EST. 1837 298 SLOANE STREET, GOULBURN, NSW 2580 CONTACT: (02) 4821 2122
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 4, 2019