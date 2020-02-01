|
|
BOZINOVSKI Risto â€˜ico' of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully on Friday January 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Spasija. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Bill and Lil (both dec), Petar and Veronika. Much loved Dedo of Nick and Kelly, Michael and Marija, Tony and Sarah, Matthew, Katrina and Travis, and great grand dedo of Pearl and Hazel. Risto will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 93 Years
Forever in our hearts
Rest in Peace
Prayers will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street Warrawong on Monday February 3, 2020 at 6pm.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Risto's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 12:30pm. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020