In loving memory of RILEY Percy 24/10/1911 - 18/7/1976 And RILEY Violet 21/2/1916 - 24/7/2007 Today we recall the memories of loved ones gone to rest, And we, who think of them today are those who loved them best. The flowers we lay at their graves may wither and decay. But our love for them will never fade away. For as long as there are memories they will live on in our heart We miss you, Dad and Mum and always will. Forever loved Susan & Gerry Renata & Vanessa
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 24, 2019