Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard HARLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Robert HARLEY

Add a Memory
Richard Robert HARLEY Notice
HARLEY Richard Robert of Mount Warrigal



Passed away peacefully on July 3 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edna. Dearly loved father and father in law of Stephen and Karen. Loving Pop of his grandchildren Lachlan, Callum, Danny. Richard will be sadly missed by his loving family.



Aged 89 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Richard's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.