HARLEY Richard Robert of Mount Warrigal
Passed away peacefully on July 3 2019. Beloved husband of the late Edna. Dearly loved father and father in law of Stephen and Karen. Loving Pop of his grandchildren Lachlan, Callum, Danny. Richard will be sadly missed by his loving family.
Aged 89 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Family and friends are kindly invited to attend Richard's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Shellharbour Cemetery, Shellharbour Road, Shellharbour.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 6, 2019