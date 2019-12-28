|
KINKADE Richard Paul Late of Dapto
Formerly of Lithgow
Much loved husband of Flora. Loving father and father-in-law of Kylie & Gary, Guy & Sonya, Jamie & Vanessa. Loved stepfather of Chris and Emily. Cherished Poppy of Aiden, Ryan, Cooper, Aleria and Owen. Step grandfather of Bailey, Bridie, Zander, Layla, William and Maxwell.
See you on the 19th hole
Aged 68 Years
The relatives and friends of Richard Paul are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 30th December, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the Funeral will proceed to, Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for burial. Donations are invited to the Rural Fire Service a box will be provided at the Chapel door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019