Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wollongong Lawn Cemetery
Wyllie Road
Kembla Grange
View Map
Richard KINKADE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Paul KINKADE

Richard Paul KINKADE Notice
KINKADE Richard Paul Late of Dapto

Formerly of Lithgow



Much loved husband of Flora. Loving father and father-in-law of Kylie & Gary, Guy & Sonya, Jamie & Vanessa. Loved stepfather of Chris and Emily. Cherished Poppy of Aiden, Ryan, Cooper, Aleria and Owen. Step grandfather of Bailey, Bridie, Zander, Layla, William and Maxwell.



See you on the 19th hole

Aged 68 Years



The relatives and friends of Richard Paul are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Monday 30th December, 2019 commencing at 10am. At the conclusion of the service the Funeral will proceed to, Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange for burial. Donations are invited to the Rural Fire Service a box will be provided at the Chapel door.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019
