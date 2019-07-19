|
|
CRANDELL RICHARD GERALD 'DICK' of Dapto
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 17 July 2019. Beloved husband of Dawn. Dearly loved father and father in law of Colin and Margaret, Daryl and Mary, Richard, Yvonne and Alan, Terry and Donna. Big Pop of his 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Dick will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 94 Years
'All my Love'
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Dick's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday 22 July,2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 19, 2019