WHITTINGHAM Richard Christopher
Passed away on 2 December 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley. Dearly loved father and father in law of Pauline and Greg, Carol, Nigel and Karen, Christine and Shaughn (UK). Much loved Pop of his 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loved brother of John (dec), Catherine (dec), Patricia (UK) and Michael (dec).
Aged 80 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Richard's funeral service to be held at Wollongong City Funerals - Autumn Chapel, 48 Baan Baan Street, Dapto on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.
