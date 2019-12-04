Home
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Burial
Following Services
Wollongong Lawn Cemetery
Wyllie Road
Kembla Grange
Richard Christopher WHITTINGHAM

Richard Christopher WHITTINGHAM Notice
WHITTINGHAM Richard Christopher



Passed away on 2 December 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley. Dearly loved father and father in law of Pauline and Greg, Carol, Nigel and Karen, Christine and Shaughn (UK). Much loved Pop of his 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Loved brother of John (dec), Catherine (dec), Patricia (UK) and Michael (dec).



Aged 80 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Richard's funeral service to be held at Wollongong City Funerals - Autumn Chapel, 48 Baan Baan Street, Dapto on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to the Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019
