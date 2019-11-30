Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Matthew's Anglican Church
Laurens St,
Wanniassa
Richard BOCKEL


1963 - 2019
Richard BOCKEL Notice
Richard (Rik) John van Bockel 3.1.1963 - 25.11.2019 Cherished husband of KÃ¢ren. Loving father of Luke, Jonah, Isaac and Tia. Beloved son of John and Anna, and brother to Linda and Ian, Fiona and Andrew, Matthew and Mary. Forever remembered, always in our hearts A celebration of Rik's life will be held in St. Matthew's Anglican Church, Laurens St, Wanniassa, ACT on MONDAY 2nd December 2019, commencing at 1.00pm. 'They will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not grow faint.'



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019
