KOSAREW, Richard Bernard of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love on Sunday November, 17
Beloved partner of Liz
Loved son of Vladimir & Helen Kosarew
(both deceased)
Much loved brother, brother-in-law and family member to Tony & Ludi, Hesus & Barbara, Peter & Kim, Paul & Therese, Ann-Marie (twin to Richard) & Paul, Kata & Ivan Mazar (deceased), Phil & Helen, Jan & Lenin, Tom &Vicki.
Adored uncle of Michael, Danielle, Paul, Elizabeth, Kristy, Jayde, Mathew, Jacob, Erin, Brandon, Ashley, Michaela & Jackson.
Much loved colleague of IMB Bank staff and members and life long member of the Port Kembla Cricket Club.
Aged 52 years
A beautiful soul has walked off the field.
Always remembered and loved.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Church Service at St Mary's Church, 211 Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley at 11am on Tuesday 26th November followed by the burial at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka, at 12:30pm.
Come as you are. Suits not required.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2019