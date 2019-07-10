Home
Rhonda Violet WILLIAMS

WILLIAMS Rhonda Violet of Figtree

formerly of Unanderra



Passed away on, 6 July 2019. Loved partner of Lionel. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michelle and Stavros, Nicole, Julie. Much Loved Nan to Curtis, Jamie, Blake, Efrosini, Sienna, Georgia, George, Fotini.

Loved sister and sister in law of Robert and Lynne, Marilynn and John, Daryll and Vicky, Peter and Julie, Patricia (dec), William (dec).

Mother of her fur babies, dog Cheddar and kitty cat.



Aged 61 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rhonda's funeral service to be held in the Chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto July 13, 2019 at 12noon.

Prior to her service a viewing will be held in the Chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto at 11.30am.



The family have requested bright rainbow colours to be worn.



In lieu of flowers donations to

The Aboriginal Medical Services

would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019
