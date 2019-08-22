Home
Rhonda BOND

Rhonda BOND Notice
BOND Rhonda Passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Dearly loved mother of Scott & Carrie, Melissa (dec). Loving Nan of Shannon & Chad, Jaya, Bobbie and Great Nan to baby Melissa. Rhonda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 years

Reunited with Peter & Melissa



Rhonda's funeral service will be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets, Kiama on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Palliative Care Unit would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019
