|
|
GRYLLIS RENA "Eirini" of Port Kembla
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 26 April 2020. Her beautiful heart stopped beating and ours will forever ache for the loss of an angel that suffered too much. Beloved wife of Sideri. Dearly cherished mother of Gina (dec) and Angela. Devoted yiayia of Renee, Chad, Emma, and Rachael. Proud great-yiayia of Andrea and Ares. Adored sister to her brothers and sisters and much loved sister-in-law, aunty and dearest friend.
Aged 85 Years
Loved by so many
Her Spartan spirit and strength will live in our hearts forever
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020