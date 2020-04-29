Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Resources
More Obituaries for RENA GRYLLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RENA "Eirini" GRYLLIS

Add a Memory
RENA "Eirini" GRYLLIS Notice
GRYLLIS RENA "Eirini" of Port Kembla



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 26 April 2020. Her beautiful heart stopped beating and ours will forever ache for the loss of an angel that suffered too much. Beloved wife of Sideri. Dearly cherished mother of Gina (dec) and Angela. Devoted yiayia of Renee, Chad, Emma, and Rachael. Proud great-yiayia of Andrea and Ares. Adored sister to her brothers and sisters and much loved sister-in-law, aunty and dearest friend.



Aged 85 Years

Loved by so many

Her Spartan spirit and strength will live in our hearts forever



A private service will be held.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RENA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -