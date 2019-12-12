|
|
LUKIES Reginald Vivian, â€˜Reg' â€˜Viv' of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle surrounded by his loving family on December 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Doreen (dec). Cherished father of Donna, Kay, Jason and adored father-in-law of Sean. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren Christopher, Shane, Morgan, Emerson, Mason and newly great grandpop of baby Arlo. Loved brother of Ernest John 'Jack'(dec), Leonard 'Sid'(dec), Joyce, James 'Jimmy'(dec) and Harold. Reg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.
Aged 88 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Reg's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Asbestos Diseases Research Foundation Of Australiawould be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 12, 2019