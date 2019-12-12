Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Reginald Vivian LUKIES

Reginald Vivian LUKIES Notice
LUKIES Reginald Vivian, â€˜Reg' â€˜Viv' of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle surrounded by his loving family on December 8, 2019. Devoted husband of Doreen (dec). Cherished father of Donna, Kay, Jason and adored father-in-law of Sean. Much loved Poppy of his grandchildren Christopher, Shane, Morgan, Emerson, Mason and newly great grandpop of baby Arlo. Loved brother of Ernest John 'Jack'(dec), Leonard 'Sid'(dec), Joyce, James 'Jimmy'(dec) and Harold. Reg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and overseas.



Aged 88 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Reg's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to Asbestos Diseases Research Foundation Of Australiawould be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 12, 2019
