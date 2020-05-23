|
O'DEA Reginald Keith (Shiney) Died peacefully at home on May 17th 2020. Formerly of Woonona and Corrimal. Beloved husband of the late Daphne. Loving father and father-in-law of Pam & David, Robert, Kathy & Eugene. Adored grandad to his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister and extended family.
Aged 93 years
'Fair Dinkum'
Relatives and friends will be invited to a
celebration of Shiney's life at a date to be
arranged when current restrictions are lifted.
Unfortunately his funeral on 29th May
will be restricted to invited persons only.
Please consider a donation to
Dementia Australia NSW
https://www.dementia.org.au/donate
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020