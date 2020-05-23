Home
Reginald Keith "Shiney" O'DEA


1927 - 2020
Reginald Keith "Shiney" O'DEA Notice
O'DEA Reginald Keith (Shiney) Died peacefully at home on May 17th 2020. Formerly of Woonona and Corrimal. Beloved husband of the late Daphne. Loving father and father-in-law of Pam & David, Robert, Kathy & Eugene. Adored grandad to his 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by his sister and extended family.



Aged 93 years

'Fair Dinkum'



Relatives and friends will be invited to a

celebration of Shiney's life at a date to be

arranged when current restrictions are lifted.

Unfortunately his funeral on 29th May

will be restricted to invited persons only.



Please consider a donation to

Dementia Australia NSW

https://www.dementia.org.au/donate



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
