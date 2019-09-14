|
|
COSTELLO Reginald James (Reg) of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Marcia (dec). Dearly loved father and father in law of Garry and Michelle, Julie and Neil, Ian and Kelly. Much loved Grandad of his 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle. Reg will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 90 Years
God has you in His keeping
We have you in our heart
Reg's funeral service will be held in the chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at 2pm. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019