CZYZ Regina of Dapto
She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday October 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Wolodymyr. Adored mother of Nikalaous. Cherished Baba of Tammy and John, Nicole and Joel, Amanda and Kevin. Great Grandma of Nickolas, Evan, Jackson, and Charlee. Regina will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in Ukraine.
Aged 93 Years
Her strength lives on
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Regina's funeral service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 10am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019