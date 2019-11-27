|
|
KOROSKOSKI Razmenka Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 25 November 2019. Beloved wife of Slave. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Ljupco (dec) and Suzana, Vera and Stojce, Liliana (dec) and Rade. Much loved Baba of Bratka, Zoran and Emma, Christine and Aung, Rebecca, Jason, Isabella and great grandmother to Lavinia and Lily. Razmenka will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 83 Years
God has you in his keeping,
We have you in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Razmenka's funeral service to be held at St Dimitrija Solunski Macedonian Orthodox Church, 10 Stewart Street Wollongong on Thursday, 28 November 2019 at 11:30am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road Kembla Grange.
Prayers will be recited in the Chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore street Wollongong on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019