Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM
St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church
Cnr Keira And Charles Street
Port Kembla
Razme NELOSKI

Razme NELOSKI Notice
NELOSKI Razme of Barrack Heights



He passed away peacefully on Sunday March 15, 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jone and Elizabeth, Gordana and Kire. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Justin, Alexander, Jordan, Michael and Amanda, Matthew, and his great grandson Noah. Razme will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.



Aged 74 Years

Rest in Peace

Always remembered



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Razme's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020
