|
|
NELOSKI Razme of Barrack Heights
He passed away peacefully on Sunday March 15, 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jone and Elizabeth, Gordana and Kire. Cherished Dedo of his grandchildren Justin, Alexander, Jordan, Michael and Amanda, Matthew, and his great grandson Noah. Razme will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Macedonia.
Aged 74 Years
Rest in Peace
Always remembered
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Razme's funeral service to be held at St Kliment Macedonian Orthodox Church, Cnr Keira And Charles Street Port Kembla on Thursday March 19, 2020 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 18, 2020