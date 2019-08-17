Home
Raymond "Rosie" Young


1945 - 2019
Raymond "Rosie" Young Notice
YOUNG

Raymond Leitch (Rosie)

b. 29-3-1945 Coledale NSW

d. 11-8-2019 Royal Adelaide Hospital

Much loved father to Scot and Dana, brother of Andre' (dec.), Dolores, Ian and Curtis (dec.) Father-in-Law of Paul and Frank.

Poppy to Keelan and Chanel.

Formerly of Frampton Road, Bugle

Ranges SA where he was co-resident with Cousin Bob and his wife Julie. Previously of Thirroul NSW, where his Australia Day celebrations became legendary and in recognition of which he received an Australia Day Medal 1986. Ray was an active member of The Austinmer Otters Swimming Club from 1980-2005. President of Thirroul Surf Lifesaving Club 1983-86, Vice President 1989-91 and recipient of an award for 25 years service in 1986.

Ray has requested a private cremation and for his ashes to be dispersed off Thirroul Beach by the Thirroul surf Lifesaving Club of which he became a Life Member in 1997.

He will be remembered as an accomplished artist with an enduring sense of humour by family and friends.

Carr & Kleeman

08 8398 5074
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 17, 2019
