Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of Lakeside Memorial Gardens
Kanahooka
Pearce Raymond Lee Late of Dapto Formerly of Balgownie Passed away peacefully at home in February. Dearly loved father of Jody, Kelly and Shawn. Adored Pop of his 6 grandchildren. He will be missed by his sister, father and all that knew and loved him. Aged 62 Years Family and friends are warmly invited to attend RAYMOND'S Funeral Service to be held on Monday 9th March, 2020 in the Chapel of Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Kanahooka commencing at 11:00am followed by a burial. Tender Funerals (02) 4276 1611
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
