Hansen & Cole Funerals
342 Crown Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
(02) 4228 9677
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
45 Churchill Street
Jamberoo
View Map
Raymond Oliver SPROULE


1928 - 2019
SPROULE Raymond Oliver of Jamberoo



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Wilma. Dearly loved father of Neville. Loved brother of Norman (dec) & Connie, Vera (dec) & Ted, Grace & Bob (both dec), Hazel. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends



Aged 91 Years

Reunited With Wilma In Gods Care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ray's funeral to be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 45 Churchill Street, Jamberoo on Monday November 25, 2019 commencing at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Jamberoo Cemetery, Drualla Road, Jamberoo.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Drought Relief would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Church door.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019
