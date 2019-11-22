|
|
SPROULE Raymond Oliver of Jamberoo
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Wilma. Dearly loved father of Neville. Loved brother of Norman (dec) & Connie, Vera (dec) & Ted, Grace & Bob (both dec), Hazel. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends
Aged 91 Years
Reunited With Wilma In Gods Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ray's funeral to be held at the Church of the Resurrection, 45 Churchill Street, Jamberoo on Monday November 25, 2019 commencing at 11am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Jamberoo Cemetery, Drualla Road, Jamberoo.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Drought Relief would be appreciated - a box will be provided at the Church door.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019