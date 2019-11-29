Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Raymond MEREDITH
Raymond (Ray) MEREDITH

Raymond (Ray) MEREDITH

Raymond (Ray) MEREDITH Notice
MEREDITH Raymond (Ray) of Bulli



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 26 November 2019. Much loved husband of Sylvia for 70 years. Dearly loved father of Stephen, Kathryn, Brenda, Diane and Debra and special Pop to their partners. Cherished Pop of his 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Doreen Ward, brother in law to Doreen Duff and John and Jo Jarvis. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 92 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Raymond's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at 10am.



In lieu of flowers donations to The Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
