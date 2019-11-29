|
|
MEREDITH Raymond (Ray) of Bulli
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, 26 November 2019. Much loved husband of Sylvia for 70 years. Dearly loved father of Stephen, Kathryn, Brenda, Diane and Debra and special Pop to their partners. Cherished Pop of his 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Loved brother of Doreen Ward, brother in law to Doreen Duff and John and Jo Jarvis. Ray will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 92 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Raymond's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Saturday, 30 November 2019 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers donations to The Salvation Army would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019