Raymond John HARKNESS


1924 - 2020
Raymond John HARKNESS Notice
HARKNESS Raymond John NX115209 (N40215)

'John'



Dearly beloved husband of Patricia. Loving father and father-in-law of Judith, Peter & Robyn. Much loved step father to Patrick, Shaun, Anthony and their partners. A grandfather and great grandfather to many.



Aged 96 Years



A private gathering for John will be held on Wednesday 10th June, 2020 at 12pm. John's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: TEAHWO



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
