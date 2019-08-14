|
|
CHAPMAN Raymond John "Palsie" With sadness, Maree and family announce the passing of their beloved Ray on Wednesday 7 August 2019. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Ray's funeral service at Integrity Chapel, 18 Tonga Place, Parkwood, Gold Coast on Friday 16 August at 11.00am. Our darling Raymie, we are all of one blood. We honour you as father, grandfather and husband. Happy 50th wedding anniversary. Thank you for so much. It will take an eternity to recount all you have done for us. Your forever family.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019